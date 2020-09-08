The second semi-final match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will see Guyana Amazon Warriors going head to head with St Lucia Zouks. The encounter will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on September 8. Both the teams had a similar campaign in the group stages of the tournament. In fact, the sides won one game each in their two meetings so far in the league. Hence, one can expect an exciting contest in the knock-out game. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for GUY vs SLZ match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated: Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs Qualify for Semi-Finals.

Afghanistan duo Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi have been the standout performers for Zouks so far, and they will be expected to replicate their brilliance again. However, they will be concerned about their inconsistent bowling performances. Veterans like Rahkeem Cornwall and Kesrick Williams must be at their best to make a mark in the upcoming game. TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020.

Speaking of Guyana Amazon Warriors, national team regulars Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran played a vital role behind their side’s stellar run in the tournament. At the same time, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir and Naveen-ul-Haq impressed with the ball. However, they would like to resolve their issues in the top order ahead of the game. Without further ado, let’s look at the streaming and other details of the game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (GUY) should be the lone wicket-keeper for this fantasy team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Najibullah Zadran (SLZ), Brandon King (GUY) and Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) must be picked as the three batsmen.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Rahkeem Cornwall (SLZ), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) and Keemo Paul (GUY) can be picked as the three all-rounders for this team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Imran Tahir (GUY), Naveen-ul-Haq (GUY) and Kesrick Williams (SLZ) should fill the final three slots in your team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (GUY), Najibullah Zadran (SLZ), Brandon King (GUY), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY), Rahkeem Cornwall (SLZ), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ), Keemo Paul (GUY), Imran Tahir (GUY), Naveen-ul-Haq (GUY), Kesrick Williams (SLZ)

Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) should be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) can be chosen as vice-captain.

