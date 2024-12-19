Kandy, Dec 18: Hambantota Bangla Tigers will face Jaffna Titans in the final of the Lanka T10 Super League at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium after they defeated Galle Marvels in the Qualifier 2 match of the tournament here on Wednesday. Chasing a small total of 91, Hambantota lost some wickets but a partnership of 47 runs between Shevon Daniel and captain Dasun Shanaka was enough to get things back on track. Daniel struck 36 off 17 while Shanaka scored 20 off 8. Wicket-keeper batter Kusal Perera also made an important contribution of 22 off 10. Maheesh Theekshana scalped three wickets for his. Lanka T10 Super League 2024: Jaffna Titans Register Easy 40-Run Win Against Colombo Jaguars.

Hambantota bowlers earlier thoroughly dominated the Galle Marvels batting unit and restricted them to 90/9 in 10 overs. Marvels lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 61/8 at one stage. It was Movin Subasingha's unbeaten 32 off 14 that helped the side add some runs to the tally. Eshan Malinga scalped three wickets while Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ratnayake, and Isuru Udana picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

GALLE MARVELS WIN ELIMINATOR

Galle Marvels clinched a stunning win against Kandy Bolts by 6 wickets in a high-scoring Eliminator match. Batting first, Kandy posted 120/4 in 10 overs, courtesy of George Munsey's 61 off 27 that included four maximums and five fours. Apart from Munsey, Dinesh Chandimal also chipped in with 30 off 14 before getting retired hurt. But Galle Marvels put up a batting masterclass during the chase and went over the line in the 9th over. On Which Channel Lanka Super League T10 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Cricket Tournament Matches Live Streaming Online?

Marvels lost a couple of early wickets but Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Udara and later Shakib Al Hasan made sure that the side reached the finish line. Rajapaksa top-scored with a 21-ball 42 while Udara scored 19 off 12. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib then made a valuable contribution of 29 not out off 8 and took the team home. With this win, Galle Marvels moved into the Qualifier 2.

