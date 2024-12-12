The much-awaited Lanka T10 League Super League is set to kick off on Wednesday, December 11. This will also mark the beginning of a new chapter in Sri Lanka's Cricket history. The high-voltage tournament will be played till December 24. The exciting tournament will see 24 matches, which will be held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. The Lanka 10 League Super League will see six franchises: Colombo Jaguars. Galle Marvels, Hambantota Banga Tigers, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts, and Nuwara Eliya Kings compete to win the elusive title. The Lanka T10 Super League will have star international cricketers and local talents showcasing their skills on the grand stage. Lanka T10 Super League 2024 Kicks Off in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Final Squads Announced.

The six franchises have been divided into two groups for the inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 League Super League. This will ensure a balanced yet competitive format. Group A comprises the Jaffna Titans, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, and Nuwara Eliya Kings. Group B includes the Colombo Jaguars, Kandy Bolts, and Galle Marvels.

When is the Lanka T10 Super League 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 will be played from December 11 to December 24. The six-franchise tournament will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Jaffna Titans To Face Hambantota Bangla Tigers in Lanka T10 Super League 2024 Opener on December 11.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 in India?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of the inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024. Indian audiences can watch the matches of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 in India?

For Indian audiences, the live streaming online will be available on the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the exciting clash of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 on the FanCode app.

