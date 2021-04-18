Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul turns 29 on Sunday (April 18), and birthday wishes are pouring in from all over the world. On the occasion, Yuvraj Singh, Shreyas Iyer and many other members of the cricket fraternity took to social media and extended greetings for the dasher. Born in 1990, Rahul’s cricket journey has been nothing short of incredible. The technically sound batsman was touted to become a Test specialist earlier in his career. However, the talismanic cricketer worked on his game and emerged as one of the most fearsome batsmen in limited-overs cricket. Rahul can score runs quickly with orthodox shots, and his knack of staying at the crease for long makes him an even greater asset. KL Rahul Completes 2000 Runs for Punjab Kings, Achieves Feat Against Rajasthan Royals.

While there are many swashbuckling batsmen in modern-day cricket, not many more versatile than Rahul. Despite being an opener majority of his career, the Bangalore batsman became the cornerstone of Team India’s middle-order is white-ball cricket. Be it playing anchor knocks or providing late impetus, Rahul rose to all the challenges which came his way. Moreover, he also became India’s designated wicket-keeper in ODIs and T20Is last year. Hence, there’s hardly anything that Rahul can’t do on a cricket field, and it would be exciting to see what more feats the dasher will achieve in time to come. As Rahul turns a year older, let’s look at how cricket stars wished him. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Suresh Raina Sends Love!!

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brother @klrahul11 .. Lots of love to you & your family.. Stay safe & healthy 💪✌️ pic.twitter.com/KMCFnkcvxe — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 18, 2021

Hardik Pandya's Heartfelt Post!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

BCCI Wishes Rahul!!

1⃣2⃣3⃣ intl. games 5⃣0⃣7⃣2⃣ intl. runs 1⃣2⃣ intl. tons Here's wishing @klrahul11 - one of the most stylish batsmen going around - a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 #TeamIndia As he brings in his birthday, let's relive his superb hundred against England 🎥 👇 https://t.co/y6ak9h5NjR pic.twitter.com/6twfICjQCU — BCCI (@BCCI) April 18, 2021

Wishes From RCB!!

Wishing Indian cricket team ⭐ and former RCB player KL Rahul a very happy birthday!🤩 We will see you on the field on the 3⃣0⃣th ಗುರು 👊#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/OBDuiT2BaP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2021

PBKS Wish Their Captain!!

Mirror mirror on the wall, we know he's the 𝐊𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐭 of 'em all 🤩 Happiest of birthdays to the one and only ❤️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #CaptainPunjab #HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/LgTxMkkHWe — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 17, 2021

Iyer's Cheeky Post!!

Happy birthday buddy 🎉 Not on your side tonight though 😝 @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/GedtH6YYw0 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 18, 2021

Best Wishes From Yuvraj Singh!!

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday bud @klrahul11! Lots of love and blessings! All the best for IPL, take the team to the end 👊🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the Birthday boy is currently leading Punjab Kings in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He has already set the tournament on fire with a match-winning 91 in the first game, and one can expect many such knocks from him. Rahul will take the field later in the evening for a clash against Rishabh Pant’s Capitals, and he’ll like to make the occasion more memorable by taking his side over the line.

