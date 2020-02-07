Happy Birthday Rassie van der Dussen: A Look at Some Stupendous Knocks by South Africa’s New Batting Mainstay

Happy Birthday Rassie van der Dussen (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa's new batting mainstay Rassie van der Dussen celebrates his 31st birthday on February 7, 2020. Hailing from Pretoria, the right-handed batsman might not have started his international career at an ideal age but his numbers certainly prove that 'It's better late than never.' Dussen has represented South Africa in all the formats and looks like someone who can last for a long run. Ever since the retirement of AB de Villiers, Dussen was handed the responsibility. Well, it can’t be said that he has completely filled the boots of the Proteas legend. However, his performances and consistency display that he’s not an ordinary bloke. South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Match Result: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock Help Proteas Beat Visitors by 7 Wickets.

Making his international debut in October 2018, Dussen has proved his mettle in all the formats of the game. So far, the batsman has scored 274, 254 and 702 runs in four Tests, 19 ODIs and nine T20Is respectively. Moreover, he boasts of an ODI average of 78 which is nothing but sensational. Meanwhile, let’s look at some brilliant knocks by Rassie van der Dussen as he turns 31.

93 Against Pakistan in Port Elizabeth

A player is certainly under the pump in his first ODI match. However, that wasn’t the case with the calm and composed Van der Dussen to played a brilliant knock in ODI debut and announced himself in style. It was the first ODI of Pakistan’s 2019 tour of South Africa when Dussen came out to bat and toiled the Pakistani bowler. He also seemed like reaching the three-figure mark but fell seven runs short of the landmark. Unfortunately, his effort went in vain as the visitors chased the target of 267 runs with five wickets in hands.

95 Against Australia in Manchester

Another Van der Dussen special was seen during South Africa’s 2019 World Cup fixture against Australia. Batting first, the batsman came into bat at number four and looked at his prime. He didn’t put a foot wrong while tackling the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and scored runs at a rapid pace. However, he again fell short of his century and was dismissed for 95. Nevertheless, South Africa post 325 runs in the first innings and the Aussies felt 10-run short of Proteas total

98 Against England in Johannesburg

After proving his abilities in the limited-overs format, Dussen was drafted into the Test squad during the recently concluded four-match series against England. He played some decent hand in the first three matches but saved his best for the last. Chasing a target of 465 runs in the fourth Test, Dussen came after the fall of the first wicket and looked determined to chase the record total. When the other batsman fell like a pack of cards, Dussen stood strong from one end and played a gutsy innings. Just like the knocks mentioned above, he, unfortunately, again fell short of his hundred. Later, the visitors went on to clinch the match by 191 runs.

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 being scheduled to be played in October this year, Van der Dussen will be expected to continue his dream run. As of now, he is participating in the South Africa vs England ODI series. He scored an unbeaten 38 in the first match, guiding his side to a seven-wicket win. Well, he will eye to come good in the next two matches too in order to guide his side to a series win.