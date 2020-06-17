Happy Birthday Shane Watson: Chennai Super Kings and Others Wish the Former Australian All-Rounder As He Turns 39

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson celebrates his 39th birthday on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Watson possesses the ability to hit the ball a long way and his medium-pace bowling can breach the defences of the best of the batsman. In fact, Watson played a crucial role in guiding Australia to the 2007 and 2015 World Cup. The Aussie legend might have bid adieu to international cricket in 2016. However, he still continues to showcase his blitzes in prominent T20 tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL). Shane Watson Recalls His Redemptive Century in 2018 IPL Final Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Making his international debut in March 2002, Watson didn’t take long in cementing his place in the mighty Australian side. The Queensland-born cricketer used to bat in the lower order early in his career. However, he went on to prove his mettle at the opener where he played several match-winning knocks. Also, his tendency to scalp wickets in the crucial moments of the game made him a captain’s delight. Apart from his prowess with the bat and ball, however, what set Watson apart from others is his determination. During the 2019 IPL final, Watson continued to bat while his knee kept bleeding. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati wished Watson on his special day. Shane Watson Opens Up About His Sensational Knock With Bleeding Knee During CSK vs MI IPL 2019 Final Match.

Watto Man. Watto Spirit. Watto Legend. Super Birthday to the one and only Shane Robert Watson! #KneengaVeraLevel #WattoMan 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/8BsN1XOAcw — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

Happy Birth Day Shane Watson 🎂pic.twitter.com/fj75IzrrNq — Fans' Cricket (@FansCricketlk) June 17, 2020

If You Remember This Knock Then Not You , The Birthday Boy Is Awesome 😌😌 🟡🟡 Happy Birthday to Shane Watson "aka" White Shark 💜💜#ShaneWatson pic.twitter.com/erqOOQ8a0w — Devansh Bisht (@DevanshBisht9) June 17, 2020

Highest ODI Score while chasing Shane Watson - 185* MS Dhoni - 183* Virat Kohli - 183 Ross Taylor - 181* Martin Guptill - 180* Jason Roy - 180 Happy Birthday Shane Watson — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) June 17, 2020

Who is Shane Watson ? These two Pics are enough to Prove that He is a GEM !🥺❤#HappyBirthdayShaneWatson pic.twitter.com/VF5sN7VEEg — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) June 17, 2020

Happy Birthday, Shane Watson. 40.86 average as an opener in Tests, Hundred in the semi & final of 2009 CT, Man of the tournament in 2012 T20 WC, Man of the match in 2006 CT final, Man of the tournament in IPL 2008 & 2013, Hundred in 2018 IPL final. Man for big stages. pic.twitter.com/BrPYStjnTz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2020

Happy birthday The legend@ShaneRWatson33 😀Your 2009 Champion trophy final"s inning is best one I have ever seen 🙏 #ShaneWatson pic.twitter.com/Zy0k2ia8mD — Fambruh (@AftabQu77670794) June 16, 2020

In normal circumstances, fans would have seen Watson showcasing his blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League where he would have played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, just like other major cricket tournaments, the T20 extravaganza was also called off amid COVID-19 crisis.

