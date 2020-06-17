Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Happy Birthday Shane Watson: Chennai Super Kings and Others Wish the Former Australian All-Rounder As He Turns 39

Cricket Gaurav Tripathi| Jun 17, 2020 04:03 PM IST
Happy Birthday Shane Watson: Chennai Super Kings and Others Wish the Former Australian All-Rounder As He Turns 39
Happy Birthday Shane Watson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson celebrates his 39th birthday on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Watson possesses the ability to hit the ball a long way and his medium-pace bowling can breach the defences of the best of the batsman. In fact, Watson played a crucial role in guiding Australia to the 2007 and 2015 World Cup. The Aussie legend might have bid adieu to international cricket in 2016. However, he still continues to showcase his blitzes in prominent T20 tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL). Shane Watson Recalls His Redemptive Century in 2018 IPL Final Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Making his international debut in March 2002, Watson didn’t take long in cementing his place in the mighty Australian side. The Queensland-born cricketer used to bat in the lower order early in his career. However, he went on to prove his mettle at the opener where he played several match-winning knocks. Also, his tendency to scalp wickets in the crucial moments of the game made him a captain’s delight. Apart from his prowess with the bat and ball, however, what set Watson apart from others is his determination. During the 2019 IPL final, Watson continued to bat while his knee kept bleeding. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati wished Watson on his special day. Shane Watson Opens Up About His Sensational Knock With Bleeding Knee During CSK vs MI IPL 2019 Final Match.

Chennai Super Kings Wish Watto:

Remember This Momemnt!!

Epic Knock in 2018 IPL Final!!

Massive Record!!

Great Effort!!

Sensational Records!!

Moments With CSK!!

Memorable Innings!!

In normal circumstances, fans would have seen Watson showcasing his blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League where he would have played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, just like other major cricket tournaments, the T20 extravaganza was also called off amid COVID-19 crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

