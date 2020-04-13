Harbhajan Singh Praises Golden Temple for Pledging to Bear Cost of Ventilators and PPE Kits in Punjab Amid Coronaviris Crisis (See Post)

Harbhajan Singh Praised Golden Temple for Funding PPE Kits and Ventilators in Punjab (Photo Credits: Twitter/@HarbhajanSingh)

Harbhajan Singh, on Monday, claimed that the Golden Temple in Punjab will be funding the cost of the ventilators and PPE kits required in the state to fight the coronavirus pandemic. With the number of COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing in the country, most states have found it difficult to provide the adequate number of PPE kits and intensive care units (ICU) in hospitals to treat the patients diagnosed with the disease. In the wake of the shortage, the Punjab government has already instructed five units to start producing personal protective equipment (PPE) on an urgent basis for the doctors and medical staff. And according to a post from Harbhajan Singh, the Golden temple will be bearing the cost of all PPE kits and ventilators. Harbhajan Singh Slams Uruguayan Woman Who Threatened Police Officer after Violating 21-day Lockdown.

“Golden Temple.. Shri Harmandir Sahib.. will be taking care of the entire cost of ventilators and PPE requirements for Punjab state to fight with Coronavirus..” said the veteran Indian off-spinner in his tweet. He also praised the temple committee for their “great gesture” in these grim times when most organisations are financially crumbling.

Harbhajan Singh Praises Golden Temple

Golden Temple.. Shri Harmandir Sahib.. will be taking care of the entire cost of ventilators and PPE requirements for Punjab state to fight with Coronavirus..Great Gesture 🙏🙏 #dhangururamdasji pic.twitter.com/O6f6t0U8pK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, 167 people have been confirmed to have been contracted the pandemic in Punjab 11 of whom have died while 14 others have also been cured of the disease. The toll increases significantly nationally with over 300 dead after contracting the deadly virus while 8048 have been affected by it.