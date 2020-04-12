Harbhajan Singh Slams Uruguayan Woman Who Threatened Police Officer after Violating 21-day Lockdown, Bhajji Vents his Frustration on Social Media

Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the 21-day long lockdown, the people in India have been asked not to step out of their houses to curb the chain of coronavirus and even if they have to for some work, they have been asked to wears masks. However, there are a few people who ignore the warnings by the police and still violate the precautions laid down by the government. Now one other case where an Uruguayan Woman at Vasant Vihar in Delhi who violated the lockdown and when the police stopped her, she threatened the officer. The news went viral online and Harbhajan Singh slammed the woman for the same. Coronavirus Cases Cross 8000-Mark in India, Death Toll Climbs to 273 With 34 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

He took to social media to vent out his frustration. “Have we all been speaking a different language that this woman has still not understood what taking necessary precautions are??? And you threaten a police officer (whose doing is rightful duty) by taking his name to complain.. learn to respect those putting their lives at risk,” he wrote on social media. With the ongoing menace of coronavirus, the lockdown in a few states has been extended. For now, check out the tweet by Harbhajan Singh.

Have we all been speaking a different language that this woman has still not understood what taking necessary precautions are??? And you threaten a police officer (whose doing is rightful duty) by taking his name to complain.. learn to respect those putting their lives at risk.. https://t.co/Ui1uoMRaB3 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2020

At the time of writing this article, there have been 8,356 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 716 people have been recovered and the death toll has risen to 273. More than 17 lakh people have been infected all over the world and the death toll has been on a constant rise.