Harbhajan Singh Questions China's Intention of Sending Faulty COVID-19 Test Kits to India, Says 'We Should Boycott Them'

File picture of Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has slammed China for sending faulty COVID-19 test kits to India and has called for its boycott as well. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner also said that India is capable of producing its own kits. The 39-year-old took to Twitter and expressed his views while quoting a news report regarding the defective COVID-19 test kits India received. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday asked the states and union territories to stop using the rapid antibody COVID-19 testing kits procured from China after variation was found in their results. ICMR Advises All States Not to Use New Rapid Test Kits for COVID-19 for Next Two Days As ‘Faulty Kits’ Raise Concerns.

“Are the [sic] purposely sending wrong kits to other countries High time we should boycott them..we are good enough to make our own things..,” tweeted Harbhajan with angry face emoticons.

India has reportedly received around five lakh rapid antibody test kits from the two Chinese firms, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Livzon Diagnostics, which were distributed to several states. Harbhajan Singh Stirs Controversy With his Deleted Tweet; Alleges 'Games Were Played' to Ouster Some 2011 World Cup Winning Players from Team India (View Post)

Turbanator Not Happy

Are the purposely sending wrong kits to other countries 😡😡High time we should boycott them..we are good enough to make our own things.. https://t.co/gyQx0RxiZN — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2020

ICMR subsequently directed chief secretaries of all states and union territories to stop using kits supplied by two aforementioned Chinese firms and also asked to return the kits. The health ministry also confirmed that India does not stand to lose a single rupee despite cancelling the orders. "The ICMR has not made any payment in respect of these supplies. Because of the due process followed (not going for procurement with 100 per cent advance amount), Government of India does not stand to lose a single rupee," the health ministry said.