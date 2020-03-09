Harbhajan Singh Warns Opponents as he Joins Team CSK Ahead of IPL 2020, Says ‘Beware of the Yellow Fever Forget about Coronavirus’ (See Pics)

Harbhajan Singh of Chennai Super Kings (Photo Credits: IANS)

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is just three weeks away and the franchises have started preparing for the upcoming season. The players of Chennai Super Kings have already started preparing for the upcoming season. Players like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and a few others have reached Chennai are seen sweating it out in the stadium for the upcoming season. For a few days now, there have been pictures and videos circulating on social media of the team sweating it out at the MA Chidambaram stadium. Now Harbhajan Singh had joined the Yellow Army and sent out a warning for the opponents. Bhajji posted a few pictures of himself on social media. Fan Breaches Security to Meet MS Dhoni as he Sweats it Out for CSK Ahead of IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

Harbhajan Singh has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings since IPL 2018. Prior to that, he was with the Mumbai Indians. Bhajji played 11 matches and scalped 16 wickets in the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League with an economy of 7.09 and had a strike rate of 16.50. Bhajji took to social media and posted pictures of himself in Chennai. The official account of Chennai Super Kings also welcomed the Turbanator to Chennai. Check out the snaps below:

Talking about Chennai Super Kings, they will play the opening game of the Indian Premier League 2020 against their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. The opening game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, 2020. However, there has been a scare of Coronavirus and it was reported that the matches could be postponed but a while ago, BCCI Cheif Sourav Ganguly also confirmed that the IPL will go as per schedule.