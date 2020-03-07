Fan Breaches Security to Meet MS Dhoni as he Sweats it Out for CSK Ahead of IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

A fan breaches security to meet MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni has started practising for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2020. The fans in Chennai can’t keep calm as they saw their Thala in action after a long time. The stadium was jam-packed as the fans wished to get a glimpse of MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings. But fans are fans, they can go to any extent to watch their favourite player in action and here was another instance of the same. A fan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium went on to breach the security to get the glimpse of the CSK captain. IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Sounds Warning Bells, Smashes Five Back to Back Sixes During Practice Session (Watch Video).

The video of the incident went viral on social media as they took to Instagram to post the clip. MS Dhoni was seen batting in the nets and the fan was chased by the security. Dhoni stood calmly over as the fan was chased by the security. Check out the video below:

Earlier Dhoni was seen hitting six sixes in during the nets and the video had got people to go berserk about the former Indian captain. Dhoni has been away from cricket since the conclusion of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It was said that the former Indian captain would soon retire from the game but that did not happen. However, India's head coach Ravi Shastri had spilt beans on Dhoni's retirement and had said that his comeback depends on the how he performs at the Indian Premier League 2020. The Chennai Super Kings will play the opening game of the IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians on March 29, 2020.