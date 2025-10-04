Why was Hardik Pandya not picked in India's squads for ODIs and T20Is against Australia? This question might be hovering around in the minds of fans after the all-rounder's name was absent in the list of players the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) selected for the IND vs AUS ODI and T20I series 2025. The all-rounder was a key part of two of India's title wins in ODIs and T20Is, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and, most recently, the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and many would have expected to find his name in the India ODI and T20I squads to take on Australia Down Under. IND vs AUS 2025: Shubman Gill Crowned New Team India ODI Captain As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return for Australia Tour.

The India National Cricket Team is set to tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is that start from October 19 and it is indeed set to be a blockbuster affair. In a major development, Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain for the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. Earlier this year, the BCCI had picked Shubman Gill to lead the India National Cricket Team in Tests after Rohit Sharma retired from the format.

Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked in India's Squad's ODIs and T20Is vs Australia?

Now the answer everyone has been waiting for. Hardik Pandya, as mentioned above, has been an integral part of the India National Cricket Team in ODIs and T20Is and his absence undoubtedly is set to be a big blow, with the player replacing him having big boots to fill. Hardik Pandya sustained a quadriceps injury during the India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 and as per Cricbuzz, he is yet to recover from his injury. India Squad for IND vs AUS T20I 2025 Announced: Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain, Nitish Kumar Reddy Makes Comeback.

Hardik Pandya's absence can pave the way for Nitish Kumar Reddy to step in and make an impact with both bat and ball in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODIs and T20Is. Nitish Kumar Reddy has already justified his credentials with a solid Test century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and this time, the 22-year-old will look to make a mark in white-ball formats Down Under.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Cricbuzz ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2025 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).