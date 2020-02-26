Heartbroken Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Others From Cricket Fraternity React to Delhi Violence, Appeal to Maintain ‘Peace & Harmony’

Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag (Photo Credits: IANS)

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag expressed their anguish and condemned the violence in Delhi, which claimed 22 lives including a head constable of the Delhi police. Yuvraj and Sehwag, World Cup winners in 2011 and cricketing giants in the subcontinent, also urged people to maintain peace and harmony and refrain from harming each other. Protests and clashes between pro and Anti-CAA groups in the last few days have caused massive unrest in North-east part of Delhi leading to the government imposing section 144 in the violence-hit areas. Over 150 have been injured, while several shops and houses were blazed down by rioters involved in the large-scale violence that has gripped the country’s capital. Delhi Violence: PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People in National Capital to Maintain Peace & Brotherhood.

“What’s going on in Delhi is heartbreaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony,” said Yuvraj who bid adieu to international cricket in June last year. While Sehwag mentioned that “Any injury or harm to anyone is a blot on the capital of this great country. I wish peace and sanity to one and all.” Yuvi, who had represented the Delhi Franchise in the 2015 edition of the IPL also went on to add that “we are all humans” and need to respect and love each other.

Heartbroken Yuvraj Singh Urges People

What’s going on in Delhi is heart breaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other 🙏 #DelhiBurning — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 26, 2020

Virender Sehwag Requests to Keep Calm and Peace

What is happening in Delhi is unfortunate. My request to all of you is to keep calm and peace in Delhi. Any injury or harm to anyone is a blot on the capital of this great country. I wish peace and sanity to one and all. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh, who was retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2020, requested everyone to stop hurting each other. “Apne hi apno ko kyu mar rahe hai (Why are people killing their own) ??? ” wrote the Turbunator while retweeting a post. They weren’t, however, the only cricketers to react on the ongoing violence in Delhi. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan, who has been vocal about his opinions regarding the controversial CAA act, also reacted on the matter.

Irfan Pathan Reacts

Nafrat ek esi bimari hai jo har bimari se tez felti hai, Na to uska ka koi dharam hota hai naahi imaan bas wo har ghar ko jalati jaati hai... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 26, 2020

Mohammad Kaif Requests India to Stand Together

Never in the history of humankind has hatred and violence driven home anything but devastation. Ours is the most vibrant and diverse land in the world! Let’s use that to our strengths. Let’s please, for the future, for our kids and most importantly, for India, stand together! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 25, 2020

Earlier, expressing its concern over the emergency like situation in the North-east region of the national capital, the Delhi High Court had ordered the police to take control of the situation and avoid creating another riot similar to the grievous 1984 tragedy. “We cannot let another 1984 happen in this country. Not under the watch of this court," an HC bench comprising of justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh mentioned. It also instructed the police to create safe passages for ambulances carrying injured people to hospitals.