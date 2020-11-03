The Madurai Bench of Madras high court on Tuesday (November 3, 2020) issued a notice to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for endorsing fantasy game apps. Along with the two, actors Prakash Raj, Tamanna Bhatia, Rana, and Sudip Khan were issued notice by a bench consisting of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi. BCCI Signs Three-Year Sponsorship Deal With MPL For Indian Cricket Team's New Kit.

This order comes in after a case was filed by Mohammed Rizvi through advocate K. Neelamegamn Thuja, alleging that some youth had lost his life by suicide after losing money in such apps. The bench accused the owners of these apps of using celebrities for the sake of making more money. For the mentioned names, they need to respond to the notice by November 19.

Fantasy apps have been growing in popularity in the country as it allows people to earn some extra cash, through their knowledge of the game. Recently, Mobile Premier League (MPL), was picked as the main kit sponsor for the Indian national cricket team for a period of three years. Earlier, Dream11 Fantasy Game was also elected as the main sponsor for IPL 2020.

Back in August, a Chennai-based lawyer had filed a similar case, seeking a ban on online gambling. He had asked for the arrest of celebrities endorsing it. The petition presented by the lawyer stated that addiction to gambling is dangerous and violates Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

