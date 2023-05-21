With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 extending to 10 teams since 2022, the value of scouted local players in the auction has raised to more than ever. More teams have looked to spend their majority of the purse retaining and buying back their old core and reinforcing the other departments around them by getting value of their scouted cricketers. Sometimes specific skillsets are also missed during a high pressure auction which has to be later covered by securing them from domestic pool and working on their development. Cricketers like Akash Madhwal, Nehal Wadhera, Yudhvir Singh, Yash Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora have already impressed this season by filling in their required roles. RCB IPL 2023 Playoff Scenario: Can Royal Challengers Bangalore Finish Among Final Four on Points Table?

Royal Challengers Bangalore have scouted out several top quality young talents since Mike Hesson took over as the director of cricket. They have conducted several scouting programmes and then identified talents to bought in the auction. Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Vyshak Vijaykumar and several others have contributed for them when it mattered the most. Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, they have conducted as scouting programme named Hinterland Scouting. Among others , they have also found a name called Himanshu Sharma, In a must win game against Gujarat Titans, Himanshu Sharma is set to debut in place of Karn Sharma. Ahead of that, let us take a look at some quick facts about the unearthed talent.

Himanshu Sharma Quick Facts:

# Himanshu Sharma was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for his base price of 20 lakh.

# Himanshu is a resident of Rupgarh, Dantaramgarh, Sikar district of Rajasthan.

# Himanshu is 24-year-old.

# Himanshu Sharma is a right arm leg spinner.

# Himanshu has the ability to turn the ball both ways.

# Himanshu Sharma originally intended to play as a batsman.

# His career began in the Jaipuria Cricket Academy under Rohit Jhalani, the academy’s coach.

# Himashu was identified and tracked through the process of Hinterland Scouting.

# Himashu impressed and caught the eye of Malolan Rangarajan, he Head of Scouting at RCB.

# He is yet ot play domestic cricket and hasn't made his debut in the first class and List A. IPL will be his first domestic assignment.

Himashu has joined an array of young cricketers who have made their debut in this edition of the Indian Premier League. An exciting young cricketer, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope the all-rounder delivers the goods for them this season as they fight for the playoffs.

