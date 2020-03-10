Holi 2020: Hardik Pandya, Fiance Natasa Stankovic Celebrate Festival of Colours with Krunal Pandya, His Wife Pankhuri Sharma and Family (See Pics)

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya Wish Fans Happy Holi (Photo Credits: Instagram/@HardikPandya)

Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal took to their social media channels to extend wishes to their fans on the auspicious occasion Holi. The Pandya brothers, who will next be seen in action in IPL 2020, celebrated the festival of colours together with their family and also wished their fans. Hardik Pandya, who underwent lower back surgery in October, will make his return to the Indian cricket team in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Pandya was included in the ODI series, which was announced this Sunday. Pandya joined many from the sports fraternity in wishing the fans a “Happy Holi” 2020 on this festive season. The Pandya brothers also wished their supporters “happy holidays.” Virat Kohli Wishes Fans Happy Holi, Here’s Indian Cricket Team Captain’s Special Tweet on the Occasion of Festival of Colours.

“Happy holidays from the Pandyas, Holi hai,” Hardik captioned his image in which he can be seen along with his elder brother Krunal, his wife and his fiancée Natasha Stankovic. The couple exchanged rings on New Year’s Day and made their relationship official. Natasha is a model and dancer and has made appearances in multiple South Indian movies. She is also currently part of multiple Bollywood item numbers. Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Bajrang Punia Join Sports Fraternity in Wishing Fans Happy Holi 2020.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya Celebrates Holi

View this post on Instagram Happy holidays from the Pandyas ❤️ Holi hai A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:03pm PDT

Meanwhile, Pandya is expected to play his first match in almost seven months and hasn’t made an appearance for the national team since the third T20I match against South Africa in September. Pandya has already proven his fitness and form in the DY Patil T20 tournament by hitting two centuries, the latter of which came off