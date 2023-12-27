Indian cricket team will be heading to the final phase of their South Africa tour, as they will be starting their 2nd day of the first match of the two-match Test series on Wednesday, December 27. The Test Match between India and South Africa will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Day 2 of the IND vs SA Test will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs SA 1st Test live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live telecast is also available on DD Sports but only for DD Free Dish users. Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series online. Virat Kohli Surpasses Rohit Sharma to Become India's Highest Run-Scorer in WTC History, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 2023

The 🔝 2 questions that Day 2's play will answer 👇 Can @klrahul take #TeamIndia past 250? 👀 Will Bumrah & Co. make life as difficult for the South African batters? 🔥 Don't miss Day 2 of the #SAvIND 1st Test Today, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/g3NtOHHVdh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 27, 2023

