India and Australia will battle their wits out against each other in the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The four-game series between India and Australia stands on 1-1 and the visitors would be quite keen on having a 2-1 lead in the series. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Ajinkya Rahane will continue to lead the team in the absence of Virat Kohli. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Sydney: Check Pitch Report of Sydney Cricket Ground.

Just before the third game, we had one big jolt coming in for the team as they lost the services of KL Rahul who has been ousted due to an ankle injury. KL Rahul took to social media and expressed his disappointment and said that he was gutted. Talking about the playing XI of the team, Rohit Sharma has made a comeback and Navdeep Saini is all set to make a debut in the longer format. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

On Which Channel India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Network holds the official broadcasting rights for the India Tour of Australia and will be telecasting the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2020 match. Fans can tune into Sony SIX, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels to watch the live-action of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2020 in SD and HD in both English and Hindi commentary.

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasting partner of India Tour of Australia 2020, the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2020 will be streamed live on OTT platform Sony LIV. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to catch the live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020.

