India and England are all set to take on each other at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match promises to be an interesting encounter as it is going to be a day and night match. Both teams will be playing the pink ball test match as the series stands on 1-1 for now. India will be looking to win the last two games if they wish to make way into the finals of the World Test Championship. In this article, we shall be having a look at the weather and pitch report. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021: At What Time the Pink Ball Test Starts at Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad?

So as per Accuweather.com, the weather will be warm and the approximate 36 degree Celcius. The best part is that the rains will be at bay from the game which means that the fans will be able to witness a full match. For the first two days, the temperature will be around 35 degree Celcius and for the next two days, it will be 36 degrees. Since it's a day and night match the game will begin at 2.30 pm IST. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather for the next five days in Ahmedabad (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

The match will assist the spinners. But the pink ball will swing both sides. Thus the bowlers will look to take full advantage of the situations. The likes of Ishant Sharma, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key.

