Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 39. The game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both KKR and RCB will enter this game on a winning note. KKR led by Eoin Morgan defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game, while Virat Kohli's RCB won against Rajasthan Royals in their last match. RCB is at the 3rd position in the point table, while KKR is at the 4th spot. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 live streaming online in India along with live telecast details and score updates on TV. KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 39.

KKR defeated SRH in the super-over after they did not allow the orange army to cross the total of 163 runs. Lockie Ferguson bowled a brilliant spell of 15/3 in that game and also took two crucial wickets of David Warner and Abdul Samad in the super-over. On the other hand, RCB chased down the target of 178 runs with 7 wickets in hand. AB de Villiers scored 55 runs from 22 balls in that game. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the 39th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 21, 2020 (Wednesday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KKR vs RCB game for its online fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).