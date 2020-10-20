Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 39. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2020. Both teams will enter this game with a victory to their name. KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game of IPL Season 13, while RCB won against Rajasthan Royals (RR). RCB is at the 3rd position with 12 points, while KKR is on the 4th with 10 points in the point table. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. SRH vs KKR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Lockie Ferguson Shines in First Game of Season as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over.

KKR led by Eoin Morgan did not allow SRH to cross the total of 163 runs which resulted in a super-over. Lockie Ferguson bowled a brilliant super-over in which he allowed SRH to score only two runs as he dismissed David Warner and Abdul Samad. KKR made three runs with ease in the super-over. Virat Kohli's RCB chased down the target of 178 runs posted by RR, AB de Villiers played a fine knock of 55 runs from 22 balls in that game. KKR leads RCB in head to head record in IPL by 14-11. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be AB de Villiers (RCB).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for four batsmen and they should be Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rahul Tripathi (KKR) and Eoin Morgan (KKR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for KKR vs RCB Dream11 team should be Wahington Sundar (RCB) and Chris Morris (RCB).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Isuru Udana (RCB), Pat Cummins (KKR) and Lockie Ferguson (KKR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), AB de Villiers (RCB), Wahington Sundar (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Isuru Udana (RCB), Pat Cummins (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR).

AB de Villiers (RCB) is in tremendous form and without a second thought, he should be made the captain of KKR vs RCB Dream11 team. While Lockie Ferguson can be elected as vice-captain considering his brilliant bowling spell and match-winning super over in the previous game against SRH.

