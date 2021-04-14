Liverpool will host Spanish giants Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final clash. The clash will be played at Anfield on April 14, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Los Blancos have a 3-1 lead heading into the reverse tie after their sensational display last week. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UCL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid Defender, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Real Madrid are high in confidence after the thrashing of rivals Barcelona in El Clasico and will back themselves to get over the line in this fixture. However, Los Blancos will have to do it without defensive pair Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, who have tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Liverpool put their losing run at Anfield to rest in the last Premier League game and will be hoping to build in that.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Time and Schedule in India

Liverpool vs Real Madrid match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final will be played on April 15, 2021 (Thursday) at Anfield in Merseyside. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match live on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can follow the live-action of the first leg of the quarter-final clash on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels on television. SonyLiv will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

