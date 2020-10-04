Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020. MI vs SRH IPL 2020 match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on October 4, 2020. Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will play under the captaincy of David Warner. Both teams will enter this game with victory to their name in previous games. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 live streaming online in India along with match score updates on TV. MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Mumbai Indians defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous game by 48 runs. Kieron Pollard was awarded Man of the Match in that game as he played an unbeaten knock of 47 runs from 20 balls which helped MI post a total of 191/4. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match where they defended the total of 164/5 as CSK managed to score only 157/5 in 20 overs. MI vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 17.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match no 17of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). It has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the MI vs SRH IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MI vs SRH game for its online fans in India.

Mumbai Indians are on the 3rd position at point table while Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the 4th spot. However, both teams have four points to their name so far, the difference is in the net run rate which plays a crucial role in the end for qualification to the playoffs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).