Rashid Khan's all-round performance in the first match since the resumption of the Pakistan Super League 2021 would give a lot of confidence to Lahore Qalandars, when they take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, June 10. The match would be played at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these teams had good performances before the tournament was stopped. Lahore currently are the table-toppers in PSL 2021, having four out of the five matches they have played so far. Peshawar on the other hand are third on the table, winning three out of their five matches. PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, 2021

Peshawar would look forward to shaking off the cobwebs, coming into this encounter, especially after they had lost to Karachi Kings before the tournament was stopped. Peshawar had been defeated by Lahore in their last encounter.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

The Pakistan Super League match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on June 10 IST, 11:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, 2021 Match Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2021 clash on Sony Sports network. Sony Ten 1 SD, HD TV channels will provide the telecast of the PSL game. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live action on online platforms as SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Spots will provide the online streaming of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars clash.

