Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars would take on each other in the third match after the resumption of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, on Thursday. Lahore would be boosted by the form of Rashid Khan, whose 15-run blitz of just five balls was enough to secure a win for them against Islamabad in their last game on Wednesday. Before that, Khan had bowled a total of 15 dot balls in his four overs and his efforts restricted the Islamabad total to just 143/9. Lahore are current table-toppers with three victories and two losses. Sports News | PSL 2021 to Resume on June 9, Final to Be Played on June 24

Peshawar would bank on the experience of Wahab Riaz and Kamran Akmal in order to win. Earlier in the opening match of the season, they had lost to Lahore by four wickets.

PES vs LAH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers: Kamran Akmal (PES) and Zeeshan Ashraf (LAH)

PES vs LAH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen: Shoaib Malik (PES), Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Sohail Akhtar (LAH) and Haider Ali (PES)

PES vs LAH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez (LAH) and James Faulkner (LAH)

PES vs LAH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi (LAH), Rashid Khan (LAH) and Mohammad Amir Khan (PES)

PES vs LAH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kamran Akmal (PES), Zeeshan Ashraf (LAH), Shoaib Malik (PES), Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Sohail Akhtar (LAH), Haider Ali (PES), Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), James Faulkner (LAH), Shaheen Shah Afridi (LAH), Rashid Khan (LAH), Mohammad Amir Khan (PES)

