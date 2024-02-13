David Warner has decided to call curtains on an illustrious International career. He announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the Australia vs Pakistan Test series and he wore the baggy green for the last time in the third Test match against Pakistan. It was anticipated that he will retire after the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June and days ago after playing a match-winning knock against West Indies in the 1st T20I he indeed confirmed that he will retire from International cricket after the T20 mega event. Now, at the end of the three match T20I series against West Indies, which the hosts won by a margin of 2-1, Warner affirmed that this was his last match at home. David Warner Confirms Retirement From International Cricket After ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

David Warner, who played his last ODI match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, won the player of the series award in the Australia vs West Indies T20I series. After the third T20I, which was played at the Perth Stadium, Warner admitted that he has played his last T20 International at home.

"It was good to have a break and play the franchise stuff. I've got a lot of time off after the New Zealand series, go to the IPL before we embark on a World Cup in the Caribbean. Was quite surprised an opening bowler 145kph and swings it not trying to get me out. Go the Caribbean, the boundaries aren't too big there. I'm well and truly done, it's time for the youngsters to come through and show their talent." said Warner in post-match presentation. David Warner Shows Nice Gesture As He Gifts His Player of the Series Award to Young Fan in Perth Stadium (See Pic).

Despite not being at his best while leading Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, David Warner was at his destructive best in the T20I series between West Indies and Australia. Warner scored 70, 22 and 81 in his three innings as he gave strong starts to his team in all the games which were high scoring. Warner signed off showing a nice gesture as he gifted his player of the series award to a young fan in the stands of the Perth Stadium.

