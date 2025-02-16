Mumbai, February 16: The International Cricket Council has announced that additional tickets will be available for India's three group matches and the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy. The tickets will go on sale from 1:30 PM (IST) or 12 PM GST (Gulf Standard Time) on Sunday. The tickets will go on sale from 1:30 PM (IST) or 12 PM GST (Gulf Standard Time) on Sunday. Tickets will be available for India's opening group match with Bangladesh on February 20, while there will also be tickets available for their games against arch-rival Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2) at the eight-team tournament, ICC said in a release. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Other Team India Cricketers Arrive At Dubai For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Moreover, there will also be limited tickets available for semifinal 1 which will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 4. The ICC added that the tickets for the Champions Trophy Final, to be played on March 9, will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

The eight-team competition, starting from February 19 in Pakistan, will see 15 intense matches across 19 days. The tournament shall be played for the first time since 2017 when Pakistan clinched the title for the first time.

In the opener on February 19, hosts Pakistan will square up against New Zealand in Karachi. Runner-up from 2017 and two-time winners India, will begin their campaign in Dubai on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by their high-voltage meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and their final group stage match on March 2 against New Zealand. Shahid Afridi Favours Men in Blue Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘India Has More Match Winners’. What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

The return of the ICC Champions Trophy for the first time since 2017 will see eight teams compete for the grand prize of a whopping USD 2.24 million. The runners-up will receive USD 1.12 million, while each losing semi-finalist will take home USD 560,000. The total prize pool has increased by an impressive 53 per cent from the 2017 edition, reaching USD 6.9 million.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).