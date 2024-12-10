The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule is yet to be finalised and so is the venue. While Pakistan was the original host from the start, the BCCI’s refusal to travel to Pakistan complicated the schedule. The news of a hybrid model with UAE being the host for India’s matches surfaced, Wasim Akram made a bold claim while presenting the ICC Champion Trophy 2025 to the Dubai fans he said, “I would like to thank everyone. Your passion is typical Pakistani passion. This is the Champions Trophy which is happening in Pakistan. Pakistan is ready to host the Champions Trophy". Check out the video below. Amid ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Uncertainty Broadcaster Star Sports Releases Promo, No Mention of Pakistan As Host Nation.

Wasim Akram Claims Pakistan to Host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

