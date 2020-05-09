ICC Posts Stunning Pictures of Matches Held Under Rainbows, Breathtaking Snaps of the Stadium Leave Netizens Awestruck (See Tweets)

ICC Posts Stunning Pictures of Matches Held Under Rainbows (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With no cricket all over the globe due to the massive outspread of the coronavirus. The International Cricket Council is leaving no stone unturned to keep their fans hooked to the sport by walking down the memory lane. Now, in a recent tweet, the official page of the ICC has posted a few pictures of the matches conducted with the rainbow in the sky. The snaps were so breathtaking that the netizens were left awestruck with the thread. The netizens went on to post tweets on how impressed they were with the photos. ICC Shares Hilarious Picture of Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds on Hairstyle Appreciation Day 2020.

Right from blue skies with the rainbow to the grey heavens, the rainbow looked like an icing on the cake. Needless to say that the stunning pictures won the hearts of the people and they posted tweets. The tweet was posted with the caption of emojis which had a cricketing bat and a rainbow which equals to a breathtaking view. Now, let’s have a look at the tweet below:

Since the sporting activities all over the world has been stalled, the cricketers have been indoors and have been spending a lot of time with their families. The cricketers have asked the fans to stay at home to break the chain of the coronavirus. Even India has been in lockdown and the IPL 2020 has been called off for an indefinite period of time.