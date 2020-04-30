ICC Shares Hilarious Picture of Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds on Hairstyle Appreciation Day 2020

Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With all the major cricket activities around the world coming to a standstill amid the COVID-19 lockdown, fans are not able to witness the blitzes in the gentleman’s game. In the meantime, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been quite active on social-media websites and are frequently sharing interesting facts and pictures with their fans. On the occasion of Hairstyle Appreciation Day 2020, the apex cricket body took to their Instagram page and shared a hilarious picture of Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds. In the snap, the former can be seen giving an intriguing hair-cut to his Australian teammate. However, the pacer is certainly doesn’t look confident while grooming Symonds. From David Warner's Daughters to Virender Sehwag's Son, ICC's Latest Thread on Twitter is Loaded With Cuteness.

“#HairstyleAppreciationDay, Who is styling your hair during isolation,” read the caption of the snap shared by ICC. Well, there are several cricketers around the globe whose hairstyle has been copied by the fans. However, the apex council, being at their hilarious best, decided to share this picture on the occasion. Not too long ago, ICC also shared an adorable thread on Twitter in which several cricketers including Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan were seen enjoying a gala time with their children. Meanwhile, let’s look at ICC’s post on Hairstyle Appreciation Day.

View this post on Instagram Happy #HairstyleAppreciationDay 💇‍♀️ Who is styling your hair during isolation? A post shared by ICC (@icc) on Apr 30, 2020 at 12:45am PDT

Talking about the cricketing action, from Australia vs New Zealand ODI series to Pakistan Super League (PSL), many major tournaments have been called off owing to the global health scare. Even, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed indefinitely owing to the epidemic.