International Cricket Council (ICC) on February 1 (Monday) shared multiple pictures of the newly built Gwadar Stadium in Balochistan on its social media pages and asked fans if they have seen a 'more picturesque sports venue' than the scenic ground in Balochistan. "Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We'll wait..." ICC captioned images of the stadium. Fans immediately took to social media to join the conversation and shared pictures of some of the most beautiful cricket stadiums around the world.

Earlier, Pakistan TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam had shared the same pictures and also a video of the venue and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host international matches at the ground. "As a cricket lover myself I have to thank GOC Gawadar Gen Amer Najam who has been the driving force behind making this venue truly a must visit & must play ground. Just simply spectacular," he had tweeted.

Fakhr-e-Alam Shares Pictures and Video of Gwadar Stadium in Balochistan

As a cricket lover myself I have to thank GOC Gawadar Gen Amer Najam who has been the driving force behind making this venue truly a must visit & must play ground. Just simply spectacular. #Balochistan #Pakistan #Cricket pic.twitter.com/iF7DNz5stN — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) January 31, 2021

To all #cricket playing friends everywhere in the world....come visit us...come play cricket with us here in Gawadar cricket ground....it’s the most beautiful cricket ground Inhave ever seen...... pic.twitter.com/XP6HSFOOCs — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) January 31, 2021

Many fans reacted to the post from ICC and joined the fun and shared pictures of some beautiful and picturesque cricket venues from around the world. From sharing a picture of the Dharamsala Cricket Stadium to Nepal’s Pokhara Stadium, fans shared some beautiful pictures. Take a look at ICC’s post and also reactions on it.

ICC Shares Images of Picturesque Gwadar Stadium in Balochistan

🖼️ Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We'll wait... 📸 @falamb3 pic.twitter.com/lz6nUGr9HH — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2021

A Fan Pointed Out the Dharamsala Stadium

Another Fan shared Picture of Queenstown Stadium in New Zealand

Muzfrabad Kashmir, Pakistan

Muzfrabad Kasmir Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/TmBBapSeAX — Sohail Khalid Bhatti (@SohailKhalidBh1) January 31, 2021

Pakistan are, meanwhile, hosting South Africa in Test and T20I series at home. The Babar Azam-led side beat South Africa by seven wickets in the first Test and are set to host South Africa in the second Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from February 4. The Test series will be followed by the three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium.

