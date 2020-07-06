Several discussions have been taken place regarding the possibility of conducting the ICC T20 World Cup this year. However, chances of the tournament getting underway in October, as per schedule, are very thin. In fact, the official announcement about the postponement of the World Cup is likely to be made this week only. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting people all around the world, many cricket experts have raised their voice against the organising of the World Cup this year. In fact, Cricket Australia also called the plans ‘unrealistic.’ Hence, the shifting of dates was set on the cards. IPL 2020 Update: BCCI to Begin Preparations for Indian Premier League 13.

According to a report in Australian newspaper Daily Telegraph, the T20 World Cup will get officially postponed in the coming Friday. The reports also suggest that Australia will not be able to host the tournament till 2022 and hence, will focus on playing bilateral series against England in September.

As the T20 World Cup in Australia is all set to get postponed, BCCI will be happy as they can carry on their plans to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the plans, BCCI is planning host the tournament in October. Hence, the postponement of the T20 World Cup will provide a huge relief for them.

However, a BCCI official made it crystal clear that the tournament will not be able to take place in India owing to the COVID-19 crisis and they have to give the hosting rights either to UAE or Sri Lanka. Also, the participation of foreign players is also under jeopardy in IPL 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).