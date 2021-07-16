The ICC is all set to announce the draws for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which is supposed to happen a fortnight after the IPL 2021. All eyes are on India and Pakistan if see if the two teams will be in the same group. As one may recall, the two teams do not play a bilateral series and only play the marquee ICC events. So the fans of both teams are waiting to see if the two would lock horns with each other on the group stage. The BCCI officials Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah are already in Oman to announce the draws. The Venue for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Has Been Shifted to the UAE and Oman, Scheduled to Begin from October 17.

“We are going to Oman tomorrow, we will be visiting the venue and also will discuss the travel plan of teams as Qualifiers are to be held there, the day after tomorrow will be in Dubai to have a meeting with ICC. ECB officials will also be there,” a source told ANI. The BCCI will remain the hosts of the tournament. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 was supposed to happen in India initially. But the BCCI changed the venues for the event as the third wave of COVID-19 is expected to hit India around the same time.

The BCCI and ICC will also have to keep various protocols in mind owing to the current pandemic. There will be 16 teams that will be participating in the marquee event.

First Round Qualifiers (Outside top 8 teams): Sri Lanka, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Oman (Group A), Bangladesh, Scotland, Namibia and The Netherlands (Group B). (Top 4 will progress)

After the qualifiers, the Super 12 round will take place.

Super Eight Qualifiers: India, West Indies, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Afghanistan.

