ICC to Take Strict Action Against Bangladesh Team for Their Behaviour Post U19 CWC 2020 Final Against India: Report

Bangladesh defeated India in the finals of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 to lift their maiden world title on February 9, 2020 (Sunday) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Akbar Ali led side won the game by three wickets via DLS method and as the Boys in green were busy celebrating the historic win, some players from the team started provoking the Indian side which led to a heated reaction between sets of players from both the sides. This incident occurred when Bangladesh players rushed onto the field after Rakibul Hasan scored the winning run. Bangladesh U19 Players Indulge into a Physical Fight with India U19 Team.

Many fans and cricketers were unhappy with the behaviour from the Bangladesh U19 team and have expressed their displeasure on Social Media. India Under-19 team manager Anil Patel has said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will look into the matter and take a decision accordingly. ‘We don’t know what actually happened. Everybody was in a shock, absolutely, but we don’t know what happened exactly. The ICC officials are going to watch the footage of the last few minutes and they are going to let us know’ Patel told ESPNcricinfo. 5 Times When Bangladesh Cricket Team Lacked Sportsmen Spirit.

See Video of the Incident

Shameful end to a wonderful game of cricket. #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/b9fQcmpqbJ — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 9, 2020

Anil Patel further added that the match referee was sorry about the incident and clarified a serious action will be taken. ‘The referee came to me. He was sorry about the incident. He clarified the ICC is going to take very seriously what has happened during the match and the last session and they are going to witness the footage and they will tell us in the morning on the next step.’ Patel added.

Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali spoke about the incident in a post-match press conference and was sorry for the behaviour from his team. Indian skipper Priyam Garg also slammed the unprofessionalism shown by the opposition players and deemed it as a dirty trick.