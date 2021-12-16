International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the full schedule for Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand. The ICC Women's CWC 2022 is set to get underway on March 04, 2022 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, with the hosts New Zealand playing West Indies in the opening game. A total of 31 games will be played across 31 days, with the eight teams clashing to get their hands on the coveted World Cup trophy. Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington will be the six cities that will host the tournament. Meanwhile, you can check the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 full schedule and time table. You can also download the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 schedule in PDF format here, which contains venue and match timings in IST. Women's ODI World Cup 2022 Schedule: India Will Open Against Pakistan on March 6.

Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified for the event on the basis of their position in ICC Women's Championship 2017-20 while New Zealand automatically qualified as they were hosts.On the basis of the ODI Team Rankings, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies were the final three teams to book their berth for the World Cup after the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off due to a Covid-19. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: New Zealand to Face West Indies in Opening Match of the Cricket WC, Check Full Schedule.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Full Schedule

The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be played at The Basin Reserve in Wellington on 30 March while The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second semi-final (31 March) and the final (3 April). Both the semi-finals and the finals will have a reserve day in place.

