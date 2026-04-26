The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have confirmed their lists of substitutes for today’s IPL 2026 fixture at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Following the toss, which was won by Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, the tactical focus shifted to the 'Impact Player' rule, which remains a pivotal component of team strategy in the 2026 season. You can find chennai super kings vs gujarat titans match scorecard here.

With Gujarat Titans opting to bowl first, Chennai Super Kings have structured their substitutes to bolster their bowling attack during the second innings. Since Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis are featured in the starting XI to provide middle-order power, the Super Kings are expected to swap one of their specialist batters for an extra bowling option when they defend their total.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs

Sarfaraz Khan

Mukesh Choudhary

Prashant Veer

Ramakrishna Ghosh

Matthew Short

The Gujarat Titans have named a balanced list of substitutes, including both domestic and international batting reinforcements. By bowling first, the Titans have the flexibility to bring in an additional specialist batter during the run chase. Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match?.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs

Rahul Tewatia

Anuj Rawat

Glenn Phillips

Kulwant Khejroliya

Nishant Sindhu

Introduced to allow teams more flexibility, the Impact Player rule has evolved significantly by the 2026 season. Teams now often name four overseas players in the starting XI only if they intend to swap one for an Indian specialist, or vice versa, to stay within the limit of four foreign players on the field at any given time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).