India takes on Australia in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Two best teams of the tournament face-off in what is expected to be a cracker of a finale. The Men in Blue are unbeaten thus far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, having won ten out of ten games. Australia, on the other hand, have maintained an eight-match streak on their way to the finals. At one stage, Australia were struggling to reach the upper half of the points table. India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs AUS CWC Match in Ahmedabad.

The two teams met in the final of the 2003 World Cup as well. Australia won that encounter by 125 runs. In the last five ODIs between these two teams, India have won thrice including the one earlier in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, Australia dominates the overall head-to-head record. What Happens If ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Ends in a Tie? Will There be A Super Over?

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

Matches India Won New Zealand Won Tie No Result 150 83 57 0 10

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in World Cups

Matches India Won New Zealand Won 13 8 5

Last Five IND vs AUS Match Results

Winner Date India won by six wickets October 08, 2023 Australia won by 66 runs September 27, 2023 India won by 99 runs September 24, 2023 India won by five wickets September 22, 2023 Australia won by 21 runs March 22, 2022

While India are looking to clinch their third ODI World Cup title, Australia will be aiming for a record-extending sixth title as they feature in their eighth World Cup final. India and Australia are two giants of World cricket and a fitting finale awaits the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

