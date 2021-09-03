03 Sep, 15:13 (IST) India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Score Updates Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and England from the Oval Stadium. After being bowled out early, India have bowled well to get themselves back into the game and will me hoping to make early inroads on the second day.

India and England are expected to put up a thrilling show on the second day of the fourth Test at the Oval. England clearly dominated the initial part of the match, picking wickets at regular intervals, never really allowing anyone to settle down for a big score. It was a rare failure for both Indian openers as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma went sent back to the hut cheaply. And Pujara's poor form, despite a fighting 91 in Leeds, continued as he was dismissed by James Anderson. At a time when top-order failed, captain Virat Kohli stood up and fought his way to a 27th Test fifty. He also achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest to reach 23,000 runs in international runs. As a matter of fact, it was his innings that gave India a bit of momentum. But soon, Ollie Robinson once again got the better of the Indian skipper.

With Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant falling in quick succession, India found an unlikely hero in Shardul Thakur, who completely changed the tempo of the game with an entertaining 57 off 36 balls with three sixes and seven fours, He took on the English bowling without any fear but despite his effort, India could not score more than 191 runs.

However, the Indian bowlers stood up and performed with Jasprit Bumrah (2/15) removing both Haseeb Hameed (0) and Rory Burns (5) in the same over. Just when England looked like getting back on track with Dawid Malan and Joe Root hitting some fine boundaries, Umesh Yadav struck, removing the English skipper for just 21 runs. With Root gone, India have had a spring in their step and would aim to dominate proceedings right from the start of the second day.