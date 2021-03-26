India has lost the second ODI series against England by six wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune. The bowlers had a bad outing. Especially Kuldeep Yadav who conceded 84 runs in his full quota of 10 overs. Second in line was Krunal Pandya who gave away 72 runs from six overs. Needless to say, questions were raised by the cricket experts about the kind of bowling tactics by Virat Kohli. On one hand, where Irfan Pathan was more concern about the spin department, VVS Laxman and Michael Vaughan raised questions on bowling tactics. India vs England Highlights 2nd ODI, 2021.

Talking about the match, England had won the toss and elected to bowl first. KL Rahul's swashbuckling innings 108 runs helped India stablise well after the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant both scored half-centuries and helped India post a total of 336 runs. The top order of England - Jonny Bairstow (124), Jason Roy (55) and Ben Stokes (99) made the hefty total look like a walk in the park and led England to a six wikcet win.

Post this, former cricketers including Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Michael Vaughan and VVS Laxman took to social media to raise their concerns about India bowling line-up.

Irfan Pathan

Winning n losing is a part of the game but team India’s serious concern is spin department in one day cricket at the moment. #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 26, 2021

VVS Laxman

Not sure why @hardikpandya7 is not bowling??He looked fine in the T20 series. Definitely you need to use your sixth bowling option in this situation 🤔 #INDvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 26, 2021

Michael Vaughan

These bowling tactics are very very odd !!! Surely India must bowl the best bowlers NOW !!!!!!!!! Very poor Captaincy .... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 26, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav needs Dhoni

With this, the three game ODI series stands on 1-1. The next game will be held on March 28, 2021 and both teams will look to win the final game of the ODI series.

