India (IND) will face England (ENG) in the third Test of the four-match series. IND vs ENG clash will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams head into this game with the series currently tied at 1-1. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Team can scroll down below. Rohit Sharma Expects Motera Stadium’s New Wicket To Help Spinners.

This will be the first game India will play in the stadium after the venue's renovation was completed in early 2020. Virat Kohli’s team were brilliant in the second game, completely dominating the visitors to record a huge win. While England won the opening game of the series and also showed their capabilities on the spin-friendly pitches. Both teams welcome some senior players for this clash. How to Buy India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Tickets.

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Rishabh Pant (IND) and Jonny Bairstow (ENG) must be your keepers for this game.

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shubman Gill (IND), Ajinkya Rahane (IND), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) and Joe Root (ENG) must be your batsmen.

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravi Ashwin (IND) and Ben Stokes (ENG) must be the all-rounders in your team.

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Dominic Bess (ENG) and James Anderson (ENG) must be your bowlers.

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Shubman Gill (IND), Ajinkya Rahane (IND), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Ravi Ashwin (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Dominic Bess (ENG) and James Anderson (ENG).

Ravi Ashwin (IND) must be the captain of your team while Joe Root (ENG) can be selected as the vice-captain of your IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).