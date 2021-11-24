India and New Zealand will take on each other at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur in the first of the two-match Test series. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 and thus both the sides will be eager to do well. India come into the contest with a strong record against Kiwis on the back. Meanwhile, if you are looking India vs New Zealand Dream11 fantasy tips for team prediction and selection then continue reading. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Kanpur.

India boasts of a strong record against New Zealand. In 60 Tests, India have won 21 while New Zealand have emerged victorious 13 matches. The current World Test Champions New Zealand haven't won a series in India and also the home side is undefeated in their last 13 series at home.

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Tom Blundell (NZ), Wriddhiman Saha (IND) can be the wicket-keepers in your team. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs New Zealand: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Kanpur.

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Ajinkya Rahane (IND), Kane Williamson (NZ), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) and Henry Nicholls (NZ) could be the batters.

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravi Ashwin (NZ) can be the all-rounders. India vs New Zealand 2021: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Two-Match Test Series, Suryakumar Yadav Named Replacement

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Kyle Jamieson (NZ), Ishant Sharma (IND) and Mohammed Siraj (IND) can be the bowlers.

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Tom Blundell (NZ), Wriddhiman Saha (IND), Ajinkya Rahane (IND), Kane Williamson (NZ), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Henry Nicholls (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravi Ashwin (NZ), Kyle Jamieson (NZ), Ishant Sharma (IND) and Mohammed Siraj (IND).

Kane Williamson (NZ) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND) can be your choices for captain and vice-captain respectively for the IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Dream11 Fantasy team.

