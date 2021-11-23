India takes on New Zealand in the two-match Test series after the T20Is. The home side won the T20I series 3-0 and now will be looking to dominate the proceedings against Kiwis in the longer format of the game. The first Test takes place at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. While India have already played matches under new cycle of WTC, this will be the first for New Zealand. Rahul Dravid Says ‘Need To Keep Our Feet on Ground’ After India’s 3–0 Series Win Over New Zealand.

India’s last Test outing was against England and the team more or less will be same. However, Virat Kohli is unavailable for the first Test and in his absence Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side. With Kohli not in the squad for the first Test, Shreyas Iyer is likely to make his debut. However, there have been reports of Shubman Gill batting in the middle.

Rishabh Pant has been rested for the Test series against Kiwis and thus Wriddhiman Saha will take the wicketkeeping duties. KS Bharat is in the squad as well but he is unlikely to play in the first Test. Shubman Gill is likely to miss out with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal set to open the innings.

1st Test, India Likely Playing 11 vs NZ: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/ Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

