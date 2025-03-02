Mumbai, March 2: India will lock horns with New Zealand in their last group stage match in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the players to watch out in this fixture. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead of India vs New Zealand Clash.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, was a treat to watch. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241. This was Kohli's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in the ICC Champions Trophy.

2. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Kuldeep spun Pakistan batters inside out to turn the tides in favour of India. He returned with splendid figures of 3/40 in his nine-over spell. With this spell, the 'Chinaman' spinner joined an exclusive club after becoming just the fifth spinner for India to take 300-plus international wickets.

3. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

During the match against Pakistan, Shreyas Iyer scored important runs for his side and built a valuable partnership with Virat Kohli. The right-hand batter slammed 56 runs in 67 balls, with five fours and a six. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India Eye Top Spot in Group A As They Face New Zealand in Their Last Group Match.

4. Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell (Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Michael Bracewell bowled exceptionally well in the last match against Bangladesh, where he bagged four wickets in his spell of 10 overs, where he conceded just 26 runs at a sn economy of 2.6.

5. Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century. (Photo credits: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Rachin Ravindra's record-breaking century guided the New Zealand side to a hard-fought win against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi. The left-hand batter slammed 112 runs in 105 balls, with 12 fours and six.