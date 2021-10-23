India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry on the international stage as the two face off in the Super 12 Group 2 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021. The IND vs PAK clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will be aiming for a winning start to the competition. So ahead of the IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2021 clash, we take a look at the Dubai weather and how the pitch could behave. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks India to Beat Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

India head into the game in great form after winning both their practice games in dominant fashion. The inaugural champions are looking brilliant in all departments and with their rivals’ poor record against them in ICC tournaments, the Virat Kohli-led side will fancy their chances. Meanwhile, Pakistan have been sensational in the shorter format in recent years and with the players at their disposal will be aiming to end the T20 WC duck against the Men in Blue. IND vs PAK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16.

Dubai Weather

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The Dubai weather on October 24, 2021 (Sunday) for the IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 clash, is one that will excite the fans. The temperatures will be around early 30 degrees Celcius with dew likely to play a role as the game progresses. There is no chance of rain so an uninterrupted game can be expected.

Dubai Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been on the slower side and spinners and slower pace bowlers have enjoyed more success. The average first innings score in T20Is at the venue is 145 and in 62 matches, teams have managed to score 170+ runs only 11 times. However, teams setting the target have won more games so batting first appears to be the better option.

