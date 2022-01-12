Jasprit Bumrah was once again at his very best on Day 2 of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa as the pacer took his 7th five-wicket haul in Tests, helping the visitors take a 13-run lead in the first innings.

Nothing Better

One of the Best

Magnificent

Can't Stop Him

GOAT

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)