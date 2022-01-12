With the match in a very good balance, India and South Africa would aim to take the upper hand when they face each other during Day 2 of the third Test in Cape Town. The first day's play saw India skittled out for just 223 runs but captain Virat Kohli (79) did show a pure example of grit, determination and patience on a wicket where other batters failed to make a mark. Kohli started running out of partners at one stage and India could only manage 223 runs but they would be happy to have South Africa captain, Dean Elgar, back in the hut when Day 2 resumes on Wednesday. India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 2 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada was the star for South Africa as he breathed fire in Cape Town, taking four wickets. He was ably assisted by Marco Jansen, who took three to help his side restrict the Indian side. Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj took one wicket apiece. South Africa were 17/1 at the close of play on Day 1 with Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj at the crease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).