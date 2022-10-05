India (IND) will cross the swords with South Africa (SA) in the first ODI of three-match series on October 06 (Thursday) at Ekana Sports City Stadium in Ardonamau, Uttar Pradesh. The match will kick-start at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SA first ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs South Africa ODI Series 2022 Full Schedule With Match Timings in IST.

India dominated South Africa in the recently concluded T20 series after clinching the series by 2-1 lead. Now, the game switches to 50 over format as the two teams get ready for three-match ODI series. India will all together play with a different squad from one which played in T20 format to allow them to take a pause and then hit the nets once again for upcoming T20 World Cup. Whileas, South Africa will continue with the similar squad. Shikhar Dhawan is appointed as the captain of Indian side and players like Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammad Siraj will accompany him in the side.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Sanju Samson (IND), Quinton de Kock (SA) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Janneman Malan (SA), David Miller (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Shardul Thakur (IND), Aiden Markram (SA) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Deepak Chahar (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Sanju Samson (IND), Quinton de Kock (SA),Shubman Gill (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), J Malan (SA), David Miller (SA),Shardul Thakur (IND), Aiden Markram (SA), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Deepak Chahar (IND).

Shikhar Dhawan (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Quinton de Kock (SA) could be selected as the vice-captain.

