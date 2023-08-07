Following the consecutive defeats in the last two games, India will face West Indies in the third game of the five-match T20I at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, on August 8, 2023, Tuesday. The match will begin at 8 PM IST (Indian standard time). The two sides earlier met in the last two T20Is which the hosts managed to snatch a win in both the games. This is for the first time since 2011 that the Caribbean side has managed to defeat India in two consecutive games in a bilateral series. Rohit Sharma Shares Instagram Story to Laud Tilak Varma After Team India Youngster Dedicates Celebration to MI Captain’s Daughter Samaira.

The two successive losses landed India in a precarious situation as the visitors now need to win the next game in order to stay alive in the series. The last T20I saw India opting to bat first after winning the toss and putting up 152 runs on board after a major batting collapse that saw the fall of wickets. Before putting 152 runs on board, India saw their batsmen, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma showing up some fight as the duo stitched a valuable partnership that saw India reaching 152. Only Tilak Varma was able to do the talking with the bat as he in his second international T20I match for India smashed his maiden T20I fifty.

West Indies were also following the footsteps of India as they got off to a poor start in pursuit of 153, losing two early wickets at the score of two runs. For India, their pick of the bowlers were captain Hardik Pandya and Yuzvenda Chahal who picked up three and two wickets respectively. Despite a wonderful bowling effort from the duo, the West Indies were able to reach a safe position, courtesy of a brilliant fifty from Nicholas Pooran, who slammed a vital 67 runs.

The left-handed batsman has been in a great run of form in the t20s since the start of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023. India managed to dismiss Pooran but it was too late as the done had already been done by the left-hander. Meanwhile, tail enders, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein, who did pretty well to stop India from reaching a commanding position, managed to keep their calm as they helped their side to snatch the win by a narrow two-wicket.

IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records in T20 Cricket

India and West Indies have faced each other 27 times in T20Is, with the former having an edge with 17 victories. West Indies have won nine matches and one match ended in a no result. Fans Question Hardik Pandya's Captaincy For Holding Back Yuzvendra Chahal's Last Over After India Suffer Second Consecutive T20I Defeat to West Indies

IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 Key Players

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Nicholas Pooran

Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023 Mini-Battles

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will see many key battles. One of the fascinating battles is Kyle Mayers vs Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The third game of the five-match T20I series will take place on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match will kick-start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs West Indies series in India and thus the live telecast of the upcoming clash would be available on DD Sports channel. Also, fans can watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I on the FanCode app and website. In addition to FanCode, JioCinema will provide live streaming of the encounter in Guyana. India Lose Two Consecutive Bilateral Matches Against West Indies For First Time Since 2011 Following Defeat in Second T20I.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 Likely Playing XIs:

India Likely XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Likely XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).