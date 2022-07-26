The third and final ODI of the three-match series between West Indies (WI) and India (IND) will be played on 27 July 2022 (Wednesday) at Queen's Park Oval Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction for the third and final ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Video Highlights: Watch Free Replay of IND vs WI Match from Queen's Park Oval.

Despite putting up a phenomenal total on the board for India to chase, West Indies lost the second ODI by 2 wickets to lose the series 2-0. Thanks to Axar Patel's timely and impactful knock of 64 off 35 down the order to chase down the momentous total of 312 runs. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson had also contributed through their valuable half centuries along with Shubman Gill's 43 and Deepak Hooda's 33 to help the side inch closer to the total. Earlier while batting first, West Indies did everything right with the bat. Shai Hope scored a scintillating hundred (115) and Nicholas Pooran also made a tremendous 74 off 77. However, West Indies bowlers failed to defend a decent total and lost the second ODI by 2 wickets.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), Sanju Samson (IND) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

IND vs WI , Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Kyle Mayers (WI), Axar Patel (IND) could be our all-rounders

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shardul Thakur (IND), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Akeal Hosein (WI) could form the bowling attack

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Sanju Samson (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI), Axar Patel (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Akeal Hosein (WI).

Shikhar Dhawan (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Kyle Mayers (WI) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

