India Women (IN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) are on the march into the final of the Women's T20I Tri-series 2023 scheduled on February 02 (Thursday) at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur led India and Suné Luus led South Africa outplayed West Indies Women in a two-week long tournament to sail through into the final of the Women's T20I Tri-Series 2023. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women SA Tri-Series 2023 Final Cricket Match in East London.

India Women topped the Women's Tri-series 2023 with their undefeated dominant performance. Harmanpreet Kaur led Women won three out of four matches, with one match against South Africa called off due to rain. Meanwhile, South Africa Women remained the second best side in the three nation series 2023, defeating West Indies in both the fixtures after losing to India in an inaugural clash. India's chief players including Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma revived their form in the Tri-series which is a big gaining for the team ahead of the Women's T20I World Cup 2023. Deepti Sharma has been in her absolute best form in the ongoing Tri-series as the off-spinner bagged eight wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur herself is in decent flow and has scored handful of runs aiding the team from the front. A win in the final of Women's Tri-Series 2023 for either of the two teams preceding the Women's T20I World Cup 2023 will be a big boost, hence an eventful title clash awaits on Thursday.

IND-W vs SA-W Head-to-head Record in T20I

The two teams have played 15 T20Is against each other. India Women could win nine times, whereas, South Africa Women on only four occasions. Two matches ended with no result.

IND-W vs SA-W Final of T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Key Players

Smriti Mandhana

Harmanpreet Kaur

Deepti Sharma

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Laura Wolvaardt

IND-W vs SA-W Final of T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Mini Battles

Laura Wolvaardt vs Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana gainst Ayabonga Khaka will be the mini battles to look forward to.

IND-W vs SA-W Final of T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The Final match of the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 between India Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London on February 02 (Thursday) and the starting time of the match will be 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 06:00 PM IST.

IND-W vs SA-W Final of T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 in India and will provide Live Telecast of the Final T20I on its channels. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will Live Stream the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023.

IND-W vs SA-W Final of T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND-W Likely Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur ( C), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Amanjot Kaur, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav.

SA-W Likely Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Suné Luus ( C), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

